The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has successfully targeted and eliminated Muhammad Mustafa Ayoub, a pivotal figure in the Rocket and Missile Department of Hezbollah's Nasser Unit.

The strike took place in the Selaa region of southern Lebanon, marking a significant blow to Hezbollah's operational capabilities.

Ayoub had been actively involved in orchestrating terror attacks against Israeli civilians and communities over the past few months. He was instrumental in promoting and planning attacks from southern Lebanon, posing a direct threat to the State of Israel.

The elimination of Ayoub is part of a broader initiative by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israeli security forces aimed at disrupting Hezbollah's military build-up.

This includes efforts to prevent the acquisition and stockpiling of weapons intended for use in terror attacks against Israeli targets.

In a related operation earlier today, IAF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure and a military facility in the area of Meiss El Jabal in southern Lebanon.

The targeted strikes are part of a comprehensive strategy to dismantle Hezbollah's operational networks and hinder its ability to conduct attacks.