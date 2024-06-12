Gaza, West Bank, Israel 'present unprecedented scale of violence again children' - UN

The United Nations (UN) this week will release a report saying that more grave violations against children were committed in Gaza, the West Bank and Israel than anywhere else in the world last year, said The Guardian and several other media outlets familiar with the document.

The assessment will be presented to the UN General Assembly later this week by the Secretary General, António Guterres.

AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie

The report is said to have verified more cases of war crimes against children in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza than anywhere else, including the war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo, Myanmar, Somalia, Sudan as well as Nigeria.

“Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory presents an unprecedented scale and intensity of grave violations against children,” said the report.

Avshalom Sassoni / Flash90

The annual assessment for the first time lists Israel in an annex of state offenders responsible for violations of children’s rights. In response, Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, stated that the UN had “added itself to the black list of history when it joined those who support the Hamas murderers."

The report only details the cases that the organization's investigators were able to verify.

Debbie Hill/Pool Photo via AP

The UN found “8,009 grave violations against 4,360 children” in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank – more than twice the figures for the DRC, the next worst place for violence against children. Of the total number of child victims verified, 4,247 were Palestinian, 113 were Israeli.

The document attributed 5,698 violations to Israeli armed and security forces and 116 - to Hamas’s armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades. Israeli settlers in the West Bankwere judged responsible in 51 cases. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s (PIJ's) al-Quds Brigades are said to have been involved in 21.

AP Photo/Adel Hana

Between 7 October and the end of December last year, the UN verified the killing of 2,051 Palestinian children. “Most incidents were caused by the use of explosive weapons in populated areas by Israeli armed and security forces,” noted the report authors.