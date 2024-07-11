Israel, Hamas agree neither to rule in Gaza during ceasefire's 2nd stage - report

Israel and Hamas are close to securing a ceasefire and hostage deal, according to a report in the Washington Post Thursday.

Citing a senior US official, the report by David Ignatius said that the two had agreed upon “the framework,” with further work being done on the implementation of the ceasefire.

The ceasefire would be implemented in three stages, with the first lasting six weeks and seeing Hamas release 33 hostages, including all female soldiers, the wounded, and those over the age of 50. Israel would free hundreds of Palestinian terrorists held in its prisons. The release of the rest of Israeli hostages kidnapped on October 7 would come in later stages.

At this stage, humanitarian aid will continue and teams will begin clearing the rubble.

Importantly, Hamas has dropped its demand for written guarantees that Israel would stick to a “permanent ceasefire,” and both sides agreed that fighting would not restart as long as negotiations continue, as per a UN resolution.

Qatar, Egypt, and the US will “work to ensure negotiations keep going until all the agreements are reached and phase two is able to begin.”

Both sides agreed that stage two would shift Gaza into an “interim governance” of Gaza, with neither Hamas nor Israel in control. According to a US official, Hamas has said it is “prepared to relinquish authority to the interim governance arrangement.”

This would be made up of some 2,500 Palestinian Authority supporters within Gaza who have been approved by Israel, trained by the US, and backed by moderate Arab countries in the region.

In the north, it is expected that Hezbollah will stop its attacks against Israel. Lebanon has supported the idea of the terror organization pulling back to the Litani River, with Israel agreeing to redraw the border as “confidence-building measures.” Hezbollah claims several areas controlled by Israel, most notably the Sheba farms, are Lebanese territory.