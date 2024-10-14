A Hezbollah drone strike on a military base near Binyamina, north-central Israel, on Sunday night left four IDF soldiers dead and 58 others wounded. The attack, which targeted a dining hall at a training base, is under investigation by the IDF as it looks into how the drone breached Israeli airspace undetected.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the strike, saying that it had used a “swarm of drones” to attack a Golani Brigade training base. The group framed the assault as proof of its capability to strike deep into Israel, even as Israeli forces continue their ground offensive against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari addressed the incident shortly after midnight, confirming that an investigation is underway to determine how the drone managed to evade detection and warning systems. “The IDF has full operational control over the incident,” Hagari said, urging the public to avoid spreading rumors while details are being clarified.