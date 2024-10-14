Four soldiers killed, seven seriously wounded in Hezbollah drone strike | LIVE BLOG
The U.S. confirmed on Sunday that it’s sending a THAD missile defense battery to Israel along with 100 American soldiers to operate it
A Hezbollah drone strike on a military base near Binyamina, north-central Israel, on Sunday night left four IDF soldiers dead and 58 others wounded. The attack, which targeted a dining hall at a training base, is under investigation by the IDF as it looks into how the drone breached Israeli airspace undetected.
Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the strike, saying that it had used a “swarm of drones” to attack a Golani Brigade training base. The group framed the assault as proof of its capability to strike deep into Israel, even as Israeli forces continue their ground offensive against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.
IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari addressed the incident shortly after midnight, confirming that an investigation is underway to determine how the drone managed to evade detection and warning systems. “The IDF has full operational control over the incident,” Hagari said, urging the public to avoid spreading rumors while details are being clarified.
Reports of fallen shrapnel in Karmiel after missile barrage
A missile also hit a vehicle in the city
Security officials tell i24NEWS: Balls of Iron were found in the UAV that hit Golani military base, which caused significant damage
IDF says it has killed Muhammad Kamel Naeem, the Commander of Hezbollah's Radwan Forces Anti-tank Missile Unit
IDF says it has intercepted two UAVs that originated in Syria
Israeli Energy Minister Cohen speaks on UNIFIL troops in Lebanon
"The State of Israel is not interested in harming UNIFIL forces.
However, these forces have contributed nothing to maintaining stability and security in the region, have not ensured the enforcement of UN resolutions, and serve as a shield for Hezbollah, a terrorist organization and an Iranian proxy"
IDF confirms missile launches from southern Lebanon towards central Israel
Rocket alert sirens sound in Netanya and surrounding areas
Rocket alert sirens sound in the upper Galilee
Dahlan option for 'post-war' in Gaza resurfaces
10 missiles launched at Haifa area in last barrage
Rocket alert sirens sound in Haifa and surrounding areas
IDF announces names of 4 soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone strike
IDF confirms rocket falls in open area in Haifa