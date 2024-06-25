“Israel is committed to Joe Biden’s ceasefire proposal,” says Netanyahu | LIVE UPDATES
An Israeli source close to the negotiations said that Netanyahu's comments on Channel 14 about a "partial" agreement "have caused damage that will be difficult to repair."
Israel - Hamas War day 263: Prime Minister Netanyahu says Israel should maintain overall security control over Gaza after the war and enter the Strip if necessary to ensure Hamas cannot re-establish its presence in Gaza.
U.S. State Department Spokesperson Miller said, "We believe that continued military action in Gaza only weakens Israel. It makes it harder to reach a resolution in the north, it adds to instability in the West Bank, and it makes it harder for "Israel to normalize its relations with its neighbors.
Prime Minister Netanyahu visits the family of Omar Samadja, a fallen soldier who died in combat in Gaza
Netanyahu expressed admiration for Omar's heroism and assured the family that Israel would persevere with the help of such brave individuals
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant held discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington
Their meetings focused on strategic cooperation to address regional security challenges, including increasing pressure on Hamas for the release of abducted individuals and promoting governance alternatives in Gaza.
Discussions also centered on enhancing security in northern Israel to enable the safe return of displaced residents amidst ongoing threats from groups like Hezbollah and Iran.
Hamas leader Haniyeh's sister killed in Al-Shati, Gaza - report
U.S. officials affirm strong support for Israel amid Hezbollah threats
They conveyed this message indirectly to Hezbollah, outlining plans that include bolstering the Iron Dome defense system and providing intelligence support. The officials indicated readiness for escalated support if Israel faces severe threats, potentially including direct military assistance in response to Hezbollah's rocket and missile attacks on Israeli cities.