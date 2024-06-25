“Israel is committed to Joe Biden’s ceasefire proposal,” says Netanyahu | LIVE UPDATES

Israel - Hamas War day 263: Prime Minister Netanyahu says Israel should maintain overall security control over Gaza after the war and enter the Strip if necessary to ensure Hamas cannot re-establish its presence in Gaza.

U.S. State Department Spokesperson Miller said, "We believe that continued military action in Gaza only weakens Israel. It makes it harder to reach a resolution in the north, it adds to instability in the West Bank, and it makes it harder for "Israel to normalize its relations with its neighbors.

