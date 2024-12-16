Israel Katz: Hamas & Israel 'closer than ever to reaching a ceasefire'

Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Monday that Israel and Hamas "are closer than ever to reaching a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza."

In a session of the Knesset’s (Israeli parliament) Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, Katz said "there will be an overwhelming majority for the deal that is currently on the table. It’s best not to talk about this."

Earlier in the day, a senior Hamas official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Saudi Asharq news, "We are closer than ever to a prisoner exchange agreement and a ceasefire, provided Netanyahu does not obstruct it."

Hamas and other terrorist groups from Gaza have proposed a "progressive and very flexible position," accepting a gradual end to the war and a phased withdrawal of the IDF according to a mutually agreed schedule, with guarantees from international mediators to "end the aggression and protect the Palestinian people," the official added.

He also stated that Hamas would not back down from its demands for an end to the war, the complete withdrawal of Israel from the Gaza Strip, the return of displaced persons, and the conclusion of a "dignified prisoner exchange agreement." According to him, mediators have advised not to publicly discuss the details of the agreement to "ensure its success and avoid giving Netanyahu an excuse to evade it."

This is contrary to stated Israeli positions on the continued IDF presence in Gaza. In addition, Arab mediators told the Wall Street Journal on Thursday that Hamas had agreed to yield to two of Israel's main demands for a ceasefire agreement, includingg continued presence in the southern Philadelphi Corridor.