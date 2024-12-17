Israel Katz: 'Israel to dominate security in Gaza like in Judea & Samaria'

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz published a statement Tuesday morning on his X account, which said Israel must maintain complete freedom of action in the Gaza Strip, just like in "Judea and Samaria," referring to the West Bank, even after Hamas is defeated.

"My stance on Gaza is clear," he said. "After we defeat the military and governmental power of Hamas in Gaza, Israel will have full security control over Gaza with complete freedom of action, just like in Judea and Samaria."

Katz added that Israel will not allow new terrorist organizations in the Palestinian enclave. "We will not allow any terrorist group to form against Israeli communities and Israeli citizens from Gaza," he said. "We will not allow a return to the reality of before October 7."

The question of the "day after" in Gaza has occupied the political establishment in Israel since the war began. While there are voices calling for Israelis to be resettled in Gaza, others warn of the economic prices and the human toll such a step could bring. The Palestinian Authority political system and the Arab world are also trying to solve this question, including an attempt to reach agreements between Hamas and Fatah on the establishment of a joint governing body to manage Gaza.