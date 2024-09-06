Israel mulls taking over aid distribution in northern Gaza

Israel considers taking over the delivery and distribution of humanitarian aid in the northern Gaza Strip as a punitive measure against Hamas following the murder of six hostages, i24NEWS learned Friday.

Over the past week, officials in Prime Minister's office discussed a series of ideas for punishing Hamas for the execution of six Israeli hostages whose bodies were found inside a tunnel.

Israel wishes to hurt Hamas financially by targeting the terrorist group's lifeline — the massive amounts of aid flowing to the Gaza Strip.

Since the start of the war, Hamas has been taking over most of the aid trucks and selling the food in the markets at exorbitant prices.

Israel aims to punish the terrorist group by controlling the distribution of aid and transferring it directly to the residents.

The move carries quite a few risks, including a danger to the distribution teams and residents who may chase the goods as happened in the aid convoy incident back in March.