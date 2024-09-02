The government ministers met on Monday to discuss the ongoing conflict, the ceasefire negotiations, Israeli masses rallying against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Histadrut labor union general strike.

"This is not a tactical matter, it's a national strategic issue," Netanyahu said on the Philadelphi Corridor. "It allows flexibility in negotiations, but we need to be firm here because this is Hamas's oxygen pipe."

The Philadelphi Corridor and the ongoing presence of Israeli troops on the axis, which cuts across southern Gazan near the Egyptian border, is one of the main focal points of contention between Israel and Hamas to agree to a ceasefire deal.

Netanyahu referred to the strike announced by the Histadrut, Israel's largest labor union, which was called in response to Israeli forces bringing back the bodies of six hostages from the southern Gaza Strip.

Some of them were on the list to be released first in a potential hostage release, but were killed a few days before they were found over the weekend – the incident galvanized protests, with an estimated 300,000 taking to the streets on Sunday night. The Histadrut also announced its general strike.

"It's a disgrace," he said of the strike, "it's like telling Sinwar 'you killed six, we support you.'"

Regarding chants at protests against Netanyahu, Economy Minister Nir Barkat accused the media and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's comments of "encouraging them to commit another murder."

Gallant reportedly got into a shouting match with Netanyahu over the weekend, with Gallant saying the Israeli leader's insistence on staying in the Philadelphi Corridor is costing Israeli hostages their lives.

"Prime Minister," said Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, "to this day they accuse you of murdering [late prime minister Yitzhak] Rabin. Yesterday, for a whole hour on the screen, the headline was 'Bibi - murderer,'" he added, referring to Netanyahu's popular nickname.

"This wild incitement needs to wake the law enforcement agencies from their slumber, who are doing nothing. The legal advisors and the prosecution will not be able to say their hands did not shed this blood."