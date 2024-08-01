Israel on alert for possible retaliation from Hezbollah, Iran

Israel is preparing for a possible retaliation from Iran and/or Hezbollah following the recent eliminations of senior terror officials in Beirut and Tehran. The Israeli military has announced the strengthening of its defense systems and the improvement of its readiness, while maintaining the Home Front Command unchanged for the civilian population.

On Tuesday, Israel killed Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in an airstrike on Beirut. A day later, Hamas senior leader and negotiator Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran, with Iran and Hamas blaming Israel – although Israeli officials have remained mum on the killing.

Despite the heightened tensions, daily activities continue as usual, including at the borders, at Ben Gurion airport, and in the center of the country. This situation suggests that the IDF primarily anticipates military targets in case of an attack.

According to the New York Times, Iran is not considering targeting civilian sites, but rather military targets. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly ordered a direct response to the elimination of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas political bureau. Iranian military commanders are reportedly considering the possibility of a combined missile and drone attack on military sites near Tel Aviv or Haifa.

The IDF does not rule out that Hezbollah and Iran may delay their response to maximize their operational readiness and increase psychological tension in Israel. The response could involve coordinated and combined attacks, with the Iranian Revolutionary Guards promising a "special action" that could require several weeks of preparation. According to Israel's Ynet, options considered include cyber attacks aimed at disrupting daily life in Israel; targeting banking sectors, transport, and critical infrastructure; or simultaneous attempts to assassinate Israeli officials abroad.

(AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Unlike previous confrontations with Hamas, the response could focus on a significant strike against a major military target in northern Israel, such as a naval or air base, accompanied by a limited rocket barrage aimed at sowing panic rather than causing widespread damage.

The recent reconnaissance of Israeli air defenses by Hezbollah drones will likely influence their approach, potentially combining swarms of drones and rockets to critically strike military facilities with the aim of inflicting damage and creating a strong visual impact.