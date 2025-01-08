Israel plans on remaining in Lebanon on 3 bases after ceasefire - report

According to the Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper, Israel received approval on Wednesday from American envoy Amos Hochstein and General Jasper Jeffers, head of the ceasefire supervision committee, to establish three military bases at strategic points in South Lebanon. This decision comes as the 60-day period set by the ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah is due to end in two weeks.

The sources quoted by the newspaper detail the location of the three planned bases. The first in the Al-Labbouneh area in the western sector, near Naqoura and Alma al-Shaab, facing the localities of Western Galilee. The second is planned in Jabal Blat in the central sector, between Marwahin, Ramia, Beit Lif and Al-Qouzah, facing the localities of Zarit and Shtula. The third will be established between Khiam and al-Wazzani, facing Metula.

Sources from the Israeli security cabinet highlight that there are areas in Lebanon from which Israel does not plan to withdraw for several years. This position stems from a fundamental disagreement in the interpretation of the agreement: while Lebanon wishes to distinguish villages from terrorist infrastructures, the Israeli position is stricter, considering any building that has served as a weapons depot or preparation area as a terrorist infrastructure that cannot be rehabilitated.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich hinted at these intentions by stating that there are "things he refrains from saying for 15 days," referring to the incoming administration of Donald Trump. His remarks reinforce assessments that Israel plans to remain in certain areas even after the end of the 60 days set by the agreement, which went into effect on November 27.