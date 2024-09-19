Israel Police take i24NEWS on a tour of Israel's war-torn north

"The center of gravity is moving north. We are diverting forces, resources, and energy toward the north," Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant recently stated, signaling a strategic shift in Israel's focus.

As our team traveled along Highway 6, Israel's main route to the north, the reality of the northern front became immediately apparent. Ongoing conflict with Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant group designated as a terror organization, has left a significant and undeniable impact on the region. Cities once bustling with life now stand eerily empty, evacuated due to relentless rocket fire from across the border, giving the appearance of ghost towns.

While much of the war has unfolded in southern Israel and Gaza, global attention is now turning toward the northern front, particularly after a series of high-profile pager explosions—believed by many analysts to be the result of Israeli actions. Israel Police took us to the war-torn border city of Kiryat Shmona to provide a firsthand look at the escalating tensions along the Lebanese border, where the threat from Hezbollah looms larger with each passing day: