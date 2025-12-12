Israel ramps up the pressure on mediators to retrieve remains of Ran Gvili, i24NEWS understands

Israel has ramped up the pressure on mediators to expedite the recovery of the remains of Sgt. First Class Ran Gvili, a police officer murdered and abducted by Palestinian terrorists during the October 7 massacre, i24NEWS understands.

Amid the delays plaguing the operation to retrieve Gvili's remains for burial in Israel, the message conveyed to the mediators was that Israel expects nothing less than intensive and coordinated efforts to find the body.

Throughout the week, talks were held with the mediators on a daily basis, in which the coordinator of the prisoners and missing persons, Brigadier General (res.) Gal Hirsch, announced that Israel completely rejects the Islamic Jihad's claim that they have returned all those kidnapped.

The recovery of Gvili's remains, i24NEWS was told, represents a central element in the implementation of the agreement and is considered more than a purely tactical demand.

Israel is demanding that the mediators apply pressure on Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, since both organizations possess information about his location, in addition to the significant intelligence information that was passed on last week by the special delegation that went to Cairo.

i24NEWS cxan report that the issue also came up in Hirsch's talks this week with the American ambassador in Jerusalem, Mike Walz, as well as with a senior official on behalf of the mediators.