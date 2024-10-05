Israel readying a 'very significant' response to Iran's missile attack

The Israeli military response to Iran’s missile attack on the country earlier this week is understood to be “serious and significant,” Israel Defense Forces (IDF) officials with knowledge of the matter told local media.

The top IDF brass as well as the political leadership including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have said that Iran’s raining down some 200 ballistic missiles on the country will “have consequences.”

The attack killed a Palestinian in the West Bank and caused damage in Israel, including in Israeli airbases, where the IDF said no critical infrastructure was hit.

A senior U.S. State Department official told CNN earlier in the week that Israel has not promised the Biden administration that an attack on Iran’s nuclear sites is "off the table." He added that Washington hoped to see wisdom alongside strength, but there are no guarantees."