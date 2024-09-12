Israel revokes Al Jazeera journalists' press credentials

Israel's Government Press Office (GPO) said it would revoke the credentials of Al Jazeera journalists on Thursday, following a government decision in May to shut down the channel for anti-Israel and pro-Hamas coverage during the war.

"This is a media outlet that disseminates false content, which includes incitement against Israelis and Jews and constitutes a threat to IDF soldiers," GPO Director Nitzan Chen said.

"Therefore, the use of GPO cards in the course of the journalists' work could in itself jeopardize state security at this time of military emergency."

The move, which includes journalists and broadcasters in both Hebrew and Arabic, will be subject to a hearing. The channels producers and photographers will not be affected. The revocation will remain in effect as long as the temporary government order is in force.

Israel's cabinet voted in favor of closing the channel's offices in May, which was met by indignation by the Qatari channel, accusing Israel of stymieing press freedom. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, has called Al Jazeera a "mouthpiece for Hamas."