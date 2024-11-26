Israel - Hamas War day 417: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to convene the security cabinet to vote on a US-brokered ceasefire with Lebanon. Meanwhile, both Hezbollah and the IDF have launched waves of attacks, with multiple rocket barrages and drone infiltrations since the morning. The IDF ordered residents of Tyre to evacuate, with massive airstrikes in the southern city and the capital of Beirut reported.

