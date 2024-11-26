Israel's cabinet expected to vote on Lebanon ceasefire | LIVE BLOG
Hezbollah launched multiple rocket barrages and drones against Israel, with Israel striking in Beirut and ordering civilians in Tyre to evacuate
Israel - Hamas War day 417: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to convene the security cabinet to vote on a US-brokered ceasefire with Lebanon. Meanwhile, both Hezbollah and the IDF have launched waves of attacks, with multiple rocket barrages and drone infiltrations since the morning. The IDF ordered residents of Tyre to evacuate, with massive airstrikes in the southern city and the capital of Beirut reported.
To catch up on the updates from Monday, CLICK HERE
Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war
The ceasefire agreement, according to Lebanese media:
• Hezbollah and armed groups in Lebanon will not attack Israel
• Israel will not attack Lebanon by land, air, or sea
• Commitments do not deny Israel's or Lebanon's right to self-defense
• The IDF will gradually withdraw from Lebanon during a 60-day period
• Only the Lebanese Army is authorized to carry weapons in the South
• Establishment of a committee acceptable to Israel and Lebanon to ensure enforcement of commitments
• Dismantling of unauthorized weapons manufacturing facilities
• Lebanese army to deploy along border
• America will lead indirect negotiations to demarcate the borders
• Israel and Lebanon recognize the importance of UN Resolution 1701
'If Hezbollah makes a move, we will attack' – Netanyahu endorses ceasefire
https://x.com/i/web/status/1861473308983578998
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Netanyahu: Hezbollah 'is not the same Hezbollah anymore'
Israeli soldier Sergeant Tamer Othman killed fighting in the northern Gaza Strip
https://x.com/i/web/status/1861468485999595918
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1861467410680758680
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1861465356780392943
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1861462859059704288
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1861458836873175530
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1861458659840061501
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Between Hezbollah and Hamas: Inconsistent gov't conditions for ceasefire | Analysis by Guy Azriel
🔴 Explosions heard in Homs countryside blamed on Israeli strike – Syrian state media
https://x.com/i/web/status/1861449007458840917
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1861448068694003728
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
🚨Sirens sound in Western Galilee amid Hezbollah rocket barrage
https://x.com/i/web/status/1861446065234284682
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Netanyahu to give speech at 8 pm ahead of expected ceasefire announcement
https://x.com/i/web/status/1861442983255511281
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .