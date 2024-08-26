Israel's UN envoy calls for Security Council to denounce Hezbollah

Israel's Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon released a letter Monday called on the organization's Security Council to condemn Hezbollah after a massive rocket and drone attack against Israel a day earlier.

Dated to Sunday, the letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres blamed Lebanon and Hezbollah for the escalating tensions along Israel's northern border, which has caused 60,000 Israelis to flee their homes. Iran was also singled out for guiding the Lebanese terror organization.

Sunday's attack came after the Israel Defense Forces launched a preemptive strike at launchers aiming for central and northern Israel. Despite this, hundreds of rockets and more than a dozen drones were fired at Israel.

Danon noted that the attack, which Hezbollah has vowed to perpetrate in response to the killing of Hezbollah military leader Fuad Shukr last month, was in gross violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701. Hezbollah forces are to stay away from the area south of the Litani River, although the terror group has gradually flounted the resolution since 2006.

In addition to calling for condemnation of Hezbollah, he urged the peacekeeping UNIFIL forces whose mandate was recently renewed to "rigorously enforce" the resolution.