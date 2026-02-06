Israel strikes Gaza building housing Hamas arms storage

An Israeli airstrike targeted a building in Gaza City on Friday (February 6) following an evacuation order from the Israeli military.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2019788085047730464 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The attack targeted Hamas weapon storage and manufacturing plant inside the building. This is the first evacuation order issued by the IDF since last year's ceasefire that halted the more than 2-year-old war, which began with Hamas’s cross-border incursion into Israel on October 7, 2023.

The IDF said the strike came in retaliation to gunfire aimed at soldiers near the Yellow Line in northern Gaza.

The development comes days after Israel reopened Gaza's main border crossing with Egypt, a key measure under a U.S.-brokered truce agreement aimed at easing tensions in the region.