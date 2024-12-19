Israel - Hamas War day 440: The Israel Defense Forces struck Houthi targets in Yemen, responding to a Houthi attack that triggered sirens in central Israel overnight.

The strikes hit important Houthi sites in Sana'a, where the Iran-backed terrorist group is centered.

The warhead of the intercepted Houthi missile that targeted Israel fell in Ramat Gan, a suburb of Tel Aviv, causing damage to a school.

A drone that infiltrated Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip was also intercepted.

In the West Bank, the IDF attacked and killed several terrorists in Tulkarm.

