Israel strikes Yemen after Houthi attack on central Israel | LIVE BLOG
The warhead of the intercepted Houthi missile that targeted Israel fell in Ramat Gan, a suburb of Tel Aviv, causing damage to a school
Israel - Hamas War day 440: The Israel Defense Forces struck Houthi targets in Yemen, responding to a Houthi attack that triggered sirens in central Israel overnight.
The strikes hit important Houthi sites in Sana'a, where the Iran-backed terrorist group is centered.
A drone that infiltrated Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip was also intercepted.
In the West Bank, the IDF attacked and killed several terrorists in Tulkarm.
'They must stop' – UN chief slams Israel for IDF strikes in Syria
https://x.com/i/web/status/1869793930071441875
How attacks on Jews in Amsterdam pogrom unfolded – US report
https://x.com/i/web/status/1869788668388384926
https://x.com/i/web/status/1869785033378042353
https://x.com/i/web/status/1869769082129748306
https://x.com/i/web/status/1869769689821241732
IDF says Hamas terrorists attacked in Gazan complexes formerly housing schools
https://x.com/i/web/status/1869758307298107758
Iraq to disarm Iranian militias, leaving Houthis Iran's last active proxy | Analysis
https://x.com/i/web/status/1869745648464973954
https://x.com/i/web/status/1869741706029216037
https://x.com/i/web/status/1869741384468492474
https://x.com/i/web/status/1869738035056652731
🚨 Sirens blare in southern Israel as communities come under rocket fire
🔴 IAF intercepts suspicious aerial object over Mediterranean Sea, no sirens triggered
Netanyahu says Houthis 'will learn the hard way' not to attack Israel
"The Houthis are learning and will learn the hard way, that whoever attacks Israel pays a very heavy price for it," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.