The US intends to soon send Israel bunker-busting bombs weighing 440 pounds that it had earlier withheld from arms shipments, according to the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

The Biden administration delayed the delivery of certain heavy bombs over fears of their use in the heavily-populated Gaza Strip.

"Heavier bombs weighing 2,000 pounds that were supposed to be part of that shipment are still waiting," a US source said.

The shipments are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed in May that the US had postponed a shipment of arms, adding that Washingon is "examining ending short-term security aid.