Israel urged civilians to leave Khan Yunis before kicking off renewed offensive

The Israel Defense Forces early on Monday called on Gazan civilians to temporarily evacuate from specific areas of Khan Yunis, ahead of renewed operations there, according to a statement.

The mission is being carried out following intelligence indicating terrorists using the area to launch rockets and other attacks. After Israeli troops withdrew from the area, Hamas terrorists attempted to re-establish themselves in the southern Gaza Strip city.

From both above and below ground, Israeli forces are advancing against terrorist targets. Terrorists have already been eliminated by Israeli aircraft and tanks, the statement said, with more than 30 terror infrastructure sites attacked.

This includes the site a rocket was launched into southern Israel earlier on Monday.

The Israel Air Force also attacked a weapons storage facility, observation posts, terror tunnel shafts, and structures used by the Hamas terrorist organization.