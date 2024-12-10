Israel, US troops enter military bases north of Damascus - report | LIVE BLOG

Russian and Lebanese news outlets reported that troops were deployed as far north as the Qalamun Mountains, more than 10 miles northeast of the Syrian capital

Israel - Hamas War day 431: Reports in the Lebanese Mayadeen and Russian Sputnik news said that Israeli forces had entered Syrian military bases some 12 miles northeast of the capital, Damascus, and along the Qalamun Mountains that separate Lebanon from Syria.

Over the past day, Israel has reportedly struck more than a hundred targets in Syria by airstrikes targeting military sites and weapons depots.

