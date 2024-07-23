IDF delivers major blows to terrorist organizations in Gaza, West Bank, Lebanon | LIVE BLOG
Several Hamas members and other terrorists were killed in a Tulkarm operation • Israel Air Force fighter jets attacked a Hezbollah weapons depot in southern Lebanon overnight
Israel - Hamas War day 291: Palestinian reports said three commanders of terrorist organizations operating in the sector were eliminated in an operation in Tulkarm, the West Bank, including the commander of the military wing of Hamas.
In the northern front, the IDF attacked Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon overnight. This comes after a major barrage of rockets against northern Israeli communities.
In the Gaza Strip, Israel continued in Khan Yunis, where it launched fresh operations yesterday after urging residents to flee specific areas of the southern city.
Houthis threaten to attack Israeli oil rigs after Hodeida strike
The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, affiliated with Hezbollah, reported that the so-called "fifth stage" of the Houthi's operation against Israel will be different from previous attacks.
According to the report, these will include "surprise attacks on areas that have not been targeted so far, as well as an escalation in attacks on Israeli-owned or related ships. These attacks will include new, advanced, and long-range weapons that cannot be intercepted."
According to sources cited in the report, the Israeli attack on Hodeida has prompted the Houthis to include the Leviathan and Tamar offshore gas fields in the sites targeted, as well as energy facilities.
Palestinian factions Hamas, Fatah sign unity deal in China
IDF confirms major Hamas commander killed in Tulkarm, West Bank
IDF tanks move into Khan Yunis
Reported Israeli airstrike hits vehicle in southern Lebanon
Khan Yunis continues, with dozens of terrorists killed in past day
IDF says Hamas fired rockets that hit school inside Gaza
The Israeli military said a projectile launch toward Israel by the Hamas terrorist organization fell inside the Gaza Strip and hit a school.
The "terrorist organization's rocket fire continues to endanger both Israeli and Gazan civilians alike."