Israel - Hamas War day 291: Palestinian reports said three commanders of terrorist organizations operating in the sector were eliminated in an operation in Tulkarm, the West Bank, including the commander of the military wing of Hamas.

In the northern front, the IDF attacked Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon overnight. This comes after a major barrage of rockets against northern Israeli communities.

In the Gaza Strip, Israel continued in Khan Yunis, where it launched fresh operations yesterday after urging residents to flee specific areas of the southern city.

