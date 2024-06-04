Israeli delegation to resume ceasefire talks in Cairo - report

An Israeli delegation is set to arrive in Egypt today to participate in ceasefire talks, carrying Israeli approval for negotiations aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict with Gaza.

Sources close to the matter have revealed that the discussions will include deliberations on a timetable for a ceasefire deal, with plans for implementation as early as the beginning of next week, contingent upon successful negotiations and mounting pressure from the United States on Israel.

The resumption of talks comes amidst concerns voiced by Egyptian officials regarding Israel's commitment to the ceasefire agreement, particularly in light of the potential exchange of prisoners. Egypt, in collaboration with Qatar, has been actively engaged in urging Palestinian organizations to refrain from launching attacks on Israeli territory, in exchange for verbal assurances from the United States to halt and prevent the renewal of hostilities.

AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty

A key focus of the discussions is the promotion of internal reconciliation among Palestinian factions. Egyptian diplomatic efforts seek to bridge the divide between the Palestinian Authority and various Palestinian organizations, with the aim of swiftly improving conditions in Gaza and removing obstacles that could prolong the conflict. Senior Egyptian officials have underscored the importance of unity among Palestinian factions in advancing the peace process and halting Israel's justifications for continued military action.

Moreover, Egyptian intelligence officials have proposed the establishment of a Palestinian delegation representing diverse political movements, equipped with decision-making powers to facilitate post-conflict stability and governance.

Addressing the issue of Palestinian elections, the Egyptian government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that elections proceed as soon as possible, emphasizing the importance of democratic processes in shaping the future of Palestinian governance.

In light of these diplomatic efforts, there is cautious optimism regarding progress in ceasefire negotiations. Senior Egyptian officials have indicated that significant strides have been made, with Israeli military officials demonstrating a willingness to cooperate in efforts to bring an end to the conflict.