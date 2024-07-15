Israeli delegation to set off for advanced talks on ceasefire

An Israeli delegation is expected to resume negotiations for a hostage deal this week, a state source told i24NEWS on Monday. In addition, Israel has been in contact with mediators over the past few days and hours.

The source said it was yet unknown whether the delegation would travel to Doha, Qatar, or Cairo, Egypt, who have been the major regional mediators.

The source said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's approach, namely intense military pressure in the Gaza Strip combined with a strong stance in negotiations, promotes the two war objectives: the release of the captives and annihilation of Hamas. After the attempted assassination of senior Hamas officials on Saturday, there were elements who announced they were stopping the talks, but Hamas nevertheless announced that they are continuing. Therefore, Israeli authorities believe that targeted killings in practice exert much pressure on Hamas to continue negotiations, and also achieves the rest of the war goals.

Israeli officials believe that it is time to increase the military pressure, as this would allow more abductees to return alive at a cost that does not endanger the lives of citizens. They also noted that after the significant operation, in which Mohammed Deif was possibly killed, Hamas's actual response has been very weak so far, and has not reduced its willingness to continue talks.

On this matter, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, "We believe that the remaining issues between Israel and Hamas regarding the ceasefire deal can be resolved. In addition, two senior Israelis told American officials that Israel is still committed to reaching a ceasefire."