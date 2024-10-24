Israeli delegation to travel to Qatar on Sunday to restart hostage talks

An Israeli delegation headed by Mossad Director David Barnea will travel to Qatar on Sunday to meet with CIA chief, the leader of Qatar and the head of Egyptian intelligence to restart Gaza negotiation talks.

A senior official told i24NEWS that "as PM Netanyahu directed, alongside the need to destroy Hamas's military and governing capabilities, one of the elements of Total Victory is to free all the hostages. We intend to do that."

Israeli leaders said that last week's elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar by the IDF has opened new avenues for returning the 101 hostages held in tunnel by Palestinians.