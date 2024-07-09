Israel - Hamas War day 276: The Israel Defense Forces said that a fighter jet intercepted a projectile east of Israel overnight. It did not enter Israeli airspace.

The IDF struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, with aerial defenses intercepting at least two drones.

Another reported attack killed at least two Hezbollah operatives in Damascus, Syria. Their Syrian driver was wounded, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The forces of the 99th Division continue to operate in the city of Gaza, so far dozens of terrorists have been eliminated and a large amount of illegal weapons have been located. More than 150 terrorists were killed in Shujaiya and Rafah over the past day.