Israeli families sue UNRWA over complicity in terror activities

Approximately 100 Israeli families, who lost loved ones in the October 7 massacre, are preparing to file a federal lawsuit in New York against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), accusing the organization of complicity in crimes against humanity and supporting terrorism.

The lawsuit, reported by Kan News, alleges that UNRWA's actions enabled Hamas to carry out the massacre and perpetrate other crimes.

The plaintiffs assert that UNRWA operated a money laundering system over the years, diverting aid funds intended for Gaza civilians to Hamas, a designated terrorist group. They also claim that UNRWA allowed Hamas to construct terror tunnels and establish command centers beneath UNRWA facilities. Shockingly, the lawsuit further alleges that UNRWA employees participated in the October 7 massacre.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

The legal action is set to be filed in New York, where UNRWA's central offices and senior staff are located. The plaintiffs seek justice and accountability, aiming to hold UNRWA responsible for its alleged role in facilitating terrorist activities and compromising the safety and security of Israeli civilians.

UNRWA has not yet publicly responded to the impending lawsuit.