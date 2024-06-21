Israeli FM says 'necessary decisions' on Hezbollah forthcoming

Israel's top diplomat issued on Friday a strongly worded message appearing to suggest Jerusalem was weighing a decisive response to Hezbollah attacks in the north.

"Israel cannot allow the Hezbollah terror organization to continue attacking its territory and citizens, and soon we will make the necessary decisions," Israel Katz posted on the X platform.

"The free world must unconditionally stand with Israel in its war against the axis of evil led by Iran and extremist Islam. Our war is also your war, and Nasrallah's threat to Cyprus is just the beginning."

Hezbollah, an antisemitic terror group committed to Israel's destruction and an ally of Hamas, has been firing projectiles into Israel almost daily since the October 7 massacre in southern Israel, with the aim to pull Israeli forces away from the Gaza Strip.