Israeli forces destroy terrorist training facility in southern Gaza

The Israeli military's 401st Brigade's destroyed the "Abu Said" training post in the Tel Sultan area, according to a press release on Sunday.

Soldiers raided and destroyed the training outpost, located in the Rafah area of the southern Gaza Strip.

During the raid, the fighters located the office of the commander of the Tel Sultan battalion, Mahmoud Hamdan, weapons warehouses, and a number of shafts that are in the process of being explored before destruction.

Near the outpost, soldiers also raided the office of the head of Rafah's brigade headquarters, Yasser Natat, who was responsible for a number of rockets launched into Israeli territory.

IDF spokesperson's unit

At the same time as the raid on the outpost, the fighters raided a military compound to train Hamas terrorists. The forces located many weapons, several shafts used to carry out attacks against Israeli forces, and intelligence documents.

IDF spokesperson's unit

Meanwile, the rest of the 162nd Division continues to operate in the Rafah area, eliminating armed terrorists and destroying terrorist infrastructures.