Israeli forces push into Khan Yunis – killing terrorists, destroying Hamas infrastructure

The Israel Defense Forces said that its push into Khan Yunis continued on Wednesday, with the significant threat posed by terrorists prompting the current operations there.

IDF solders are entering the city in the southern Gaza Strip, using intelligence available to thwart terrorism emanating from the area, including rocket fire.

"The troops eliminated terrorists, mostly using sniper fire, and located underground terror infrastructure in the area," the IDF said in a statement.

In Khan Yunis's Bani Suheila neighborhood, IDF troops eliminated a terror cell approaching the force in a vehicle, using tankfire from the ground and an airstrike. All the terrorists inside the vehicle were killed.

Meanwhile in Rafah, Israelis soldiers conducted raids, seizing weapons and killing terrorists.

The Israel Air Force continues to operate throughout Gaza, hitting dozens of targets including terrorists, military structures, obsrvation posts, and other sites.