Israeli hostage Naama Levy turns 20 in Hamas captivity

Thousands Israelis marched on Saturday to Tel Aviv's Hostage Square to mark the 20th birthday of Naama Levy, an IDF spotter taken captive by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

Naama's mother Ayelet Levy Shachar wrote a heart-wrenching letter to her daughter published in the New York Post.

"This is a letter no mother should ever have to write to her daughter. Today is your 20th birthday. You should be celebrating this occasion surrounded by friends and family. Instead, you are enduring your 260th day as a hostage in Gaza surrounded by terrorists,"

"Ever since your abduction, we have been working relentlessly and in every way possible to bring you home. Every day without you is a day without air. The uncertainty and dread I experience is suffocating, and each passing day that you are not with us feels like an eternity. We will not stop fighting for you until you are home."