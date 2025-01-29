Israeli hostages slated for release: Gadi Moses, Arbel Yehud & Agam Berger

Gadi Moses is the third Israeli hostage set to be released on Thursday, alongside Arbel Yehud, Agam Berger, and five Thai hostages.

Yehud (29) and Moses (80) were abducted from their homes in Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, 2023, while Berger (20) is one of five female IDF soldiers taken from the Nahal Oz army base to the Gaza Strip.

Berger was held with four other female soldiers, Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Naama Levi, and Daniella Gilboa. All four were released in last weekend's deal.

According to the ceasefire agreement, Hamas was supposed to free Israeli civilian hostages before the soldiers, prompting the IDF to block the Netzarim Corridor so Gazans would be unable to return to northern Gaza. After Hamas agreed to an additional release on Thursday, including Yehud, Israel opened the passage.