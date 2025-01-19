'A whole nation hugs you' – Israeli, int'l leaders welcome Israeli hostages

Israeli leaders rejoiced at the return of hostages Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari, who returned to Israel in a ceasefire and hostage-prisoner exchange deal on Sunday.

"A whole nation hugs you," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised phone call with an Israeli liaison officer reporting on their current whereabouts.

The Prime Minister's Office said the government "embraces the three women who have returned," and "is committed to returning all of the hostages and missing."

"Romi, Doron and Emily have returned home," said Defense Minister Israel Katz. "This is a moment of hope for an entire nation that now embraces them and their families in its hearts."

"The State of Israel will not rest or be silent until every abductee returns home - the living to their families and those who are no longer between life and burial," Katz said.

President Isaac Herzog said "an entire nation rejoices at your return," addressing them in a statement. "We send you and your families a huge embrace. This is a day of joy and comfort, and the beginning of a challenging journey of recovery and healing together. "

US President Joe Biden gave a televised speech, hailing the framework of the deal, which was largely based off of his plan last May. He noted that the deal would have Hamas unable to threaten Israel.

"Today the guns in Gaza have gone silent," Biden said.

"I welcome the start of the implementation of the ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza," said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. "We stand ready to support this implementation and scale up the delivery of sustained humanitarian relief to the countless Palestinians who continue to suffer. It is imperative that this ceasefire removes the significant security & political obstacles to delivering aid."