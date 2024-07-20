Israeli official to i24NEWS: 'Important operation' in Yemen sends strong message to Shiite axis

A senior Israeli security official spoke to i24NEWS on Saturday on condition of the retaliatory strike carried out by the Israel Air Force against the Houthi jihadists in Yemen.

"This is an important operation which signals that there's room for further escalation, and sends a very strong message to the entire Shiite axis."

"We understood there is a high probability of counter attacks, but if we do not respond, the meaning is even worse. Israel has updated the US prior to the operation."

The strike on Hodeida came after , long-range Iranian-made drone hit a building in central Tel Aviv, killing one man and wounded several others.