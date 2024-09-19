Israeli recruited by Iran in plot to kill Netanyahu, Gallant

An Israeli citizen was recruited by Iranian intelligence agencies to assassinate Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a joint statement by the Shin Bet security agency and Israel Police.

In addition to Netanyahu, the conspiracy aimed to kill Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and the head of the Shin Bet Ronen Bar. The Israeli was smuggled twice into Iranian territory and received payment for carrying out missions.

He was arrested in August for allegedly committing security offenses related to contact with intelligence elements of the Iranian regime.

The suspect is a businessman who had lived in Turkey for significant periods of times, maintaining business and social relations with persons of Turkish and Iranian origin.

In April, the Israeli agreed, through the mediation of Turkish officials, to meet with a wealthy businessman living in Iran to promote business activity.

He also met with an Iranian handler in May – during these meetings, he was asked to perform certain tasks for Iran. These included transferring money or a gun at pre-determined points, photographing various sensitive sites in Israel and sending them to the Iranian authorities, and threatening other Israeli citizens in Israel on behalf of the regime.

In August, he returned to Iran while smuggled in the cab of a truck. During this visit, he was asked to help carry out the assassinations of the Israeli leaders, as well as other public figures, avenging the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

The Israeli demanded $1 million in advance for his services, but this was refused. He received 5,000 euros for taking part in the meetings.

He was captured and indicted on September 19. A senior Shin Bet official called it "a very serious affair that is an example of the great efforts of the Iranian intelligence agencies to recruit Israeli citizens to promote terrorist activities in Israel."