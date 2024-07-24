Israel - Hamas War day 292: The Israel Defense Forces said a soldier was seriously wounded in an overnight rocket barrage on Har Dov, in the northeastern mountain Hermon mountain range overlooking the Sheba Farms.

In a drill conducted in the south, ten soldiers received medical care after inhaling smoke.

Israel's delegation to Cairo is set to arrive, with a report in the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Akhbar newspaper saying a ceasefire deal with Hamas is within reach.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in the US on an official visit to address a joint session of US Congress. In addition, he is set to speak to both US President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump.

