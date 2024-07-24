Israeli soldier seriously wounded in Hezbollah rocket barrage, sirens blare amid Hezbollah attacks | LIVE BLOG
Dozens of rockets were fired from Lebanon over past day as the IDF continues targeted strikes against terrorist targets • IDF warplanes intercept two drones entering Israeli airspace from Lebanon
Israel - Hamas War day 292: The Israel Defense Forces said a soldier was seriously wounded in an overnight rocket barrage on Har Dov, in the northeastern mountain Hermon mountain range overlooking the Sheba Farms.
In a drill conducted in the south, ten soldiers received medical care after inhaling smoke.
Israel's delegation to Cairo is set to arrive, with a report in the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Akhbar newspaper saying a ceasefire deal with Hamas is within reach.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in the US on an official visit to address a joint session of US Congress. In addition, he is set to speak to both US President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump.
IDF, Shin Bet arrest 5 suspects near West Bank's Tulkarm
IDF says Western Galilee sirens were false alarm
Hundreds of demonstrators arrested in Washington, DC
🚨Hostile aircraft warning in northern Israel's Upper Galilee
IDF: Fighter jets intercept 2 drones before they entered Israeli airspace