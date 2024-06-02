Israeli source to i24NEWS: Biden misspoke on Israeli position for second phase of hostage deal

An Israeli source, speaking to i24NEWS exclusively, has clarified comments made by U.S. President Joe Biden regarding Israel's stance on the second phase of the hostage deal negotiations, suggesting that Biden may have misspoken.

The source, who is intimately familiar with the details of the ongoing negotiations, explained, "What Biden said is almost true. The thing he got wrong - or interpreted incorrectly - is about the second phase."

According to the source, Israel has deliberately used vague terminology regarding discussions on a lasting ceasefire. While Biden concluded that there would be no fighting during the negotiations, Israel does not consider itself bound to this interpretation throughout the negotiation period.

Additionally, the source noted uncertainty about whether there is unanimity within Israel's War Cabinet regarding the proposed wording.

This development comes as an aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged that Israel had agreed to the framework of President Biden’s plan to end the war in Gaza, though he described it as "not a good deal."

On Friday, President Biden announced that Israel had proposed a three-part plan aiming to achieve a complete ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and secure the release of all hostages held there. “It’s time for this war to end,” Biden stated.

Despite Biden’s announcement, a deal is yet to be finalized. While Biden initially characterized it as an Israeli proposal, Israel’s official position remains somewhat ambiguous.

John Kirby, National Security Council spokesperson, reiterated Biden’s message on ABC News’ “This Week,” describing the plan as an “Israeli proposal” arrived at after intense diplomacy with U.S. national security and State Department officials.

However, Netanyahu released a statement on Saturday calling a permanent ceasefire in Gaza a “nonstarter” until long-standing conditions for ending the war are met.

He emphasized that “Israel’s conditions for ending the war have not changed: the destruction of Hamas’s military and governing capabilities, the freeing of all hostages, and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel.”