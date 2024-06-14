Israeli strike kills 1, wounds many east of Lebanon's Tyre - report

Massive explosion were heard across south Lebanon overnight, with videos circulated online a large fire and ambulances rushing to the scene. Initial reports indicated that an Israeli airstrike targeted a residential building between the towns of Jannata and Deir Qanoun En Nahr in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon’s official National News Agency.

At least one person was killed, over 20 people are said to have been wounded. Al Arabiya sources suggest that the building allegedly targeted by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Jannata was rented by Hezbollah.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1801350962948489620 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

According to the Lebanese news outlet An-Nahar, several drones were seen above the building during the missile attack. Hezbollah’s news outlet Al-Manar attributed the incident to the IDF.

The strike came shortly after Hezbollah claimed launching rockets and weaponized drones at several Israeli military sites in a coordinated attack on the country's north earlier on Thursday. Hostilities on the Israel-Lebanon border have intensified after the Israeli military on Tuesday carried out a strike in the same district, killing a senior Hezbollah commander.