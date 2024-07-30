Israeli troops conclude Khan Yunis operation after more than 150 terrorists killed

The Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday that its troops had concluded operations in the southern Gaza Strip's Khan Yunis, after Palestinian reports said Israeli forces had withdrawn and residents had begun returning to their homes.

IDF: The 98th Division completed operational activity in the area of Khan Yunis; A terrorist who advanced multiple attacks on IDF troops in central Gaza was eliminated

The withdrawal came overnight, an IDF statement said, with the 98th Division killing over 150 terrorists, dismantling terror tunnels and infrastructure, destroying weapons storage facilities, and seizing weapons.

In the framework of the IDF operation in Khan Yunis, the bodies of five hostages abducted to Gaza on October 7 were returned to Israel, in collaboration with the Shin Bet security agency.

In Israel Air Force airstrikes, the terrorist Ibrahim Hejazi, responsible for anti-tank missiles in Hamas' Nuseirat Battalion, was killed. He planned and directed numerous terror attacks against IDF troops, serving as an expert on anti-tank missiles for Hamas.

In central Gaza, IDF soldiers are continuing to conduct raids, eliminate terrorists, and dismantle terrorist infrastructure. An airstrike over the past day eliminated a terrorist cell inside a Hamas military structure in the area.

Since Monday, troops in the area of Tel al-Sultan, Rafah, eliminated a number of terrorists who posed a threat to them.