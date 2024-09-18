Israeli warplanes intercept Iraqi drone over Sea of Galilee

The Israel Defense Forces said that an Iraqi drone crossed into Israeli territory Wednesday morning, before warplanes intercepted and destroyed it.

Sirens went off at 4:32 am, triggered by the drone. The alarm went off out of fears that the falling shrapnel may harm Israeli civilians. No injuries or damage were reported.

In a separate incident, a UAV crossed from Lebanon into the area off the coast of Rosh HaNikra in northwestern Israel. This was intercepted by aerial defense systems and did not set off sirens.

Sirens also sounded at 6:12 am in the area of the Upper Galilee's Metula. The IDF said "an interceptor was launched toward a suspicious aerial target that was determined to be a false identification."