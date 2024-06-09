Dozens of rockets fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel - report | LIVE UPDATES
Gazans are reportedly boycotting any aid that comes through the off-shore humanitarian pier amid claims it was used in the Israeli rescue operation, which the U.S. and Israel deny
The U.S. and other countries commended the brave operation that rescued four hostages, Almog Meir Jan, Shlomi Ziv, Noa Argamani, and Andrey Kozlov. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed that only Hamas stands in the way of a ceasefire.
The body of Arnon Zamora, who was killed in action while fighting to free the hostages, is set to be laid to rest later today.
U.S. officials also said that, contrary to claims made in the media, the American humanitarian aid pier in the central Gaza Strip was not used in the Israeli operation on Saturday to rescue four hostages. Nevertheless, Palestinians say they will boycott any aid that comes into Gaza via the pier. The operation, during which hundreds of Palestinians were allegedly killed or wounded, was condemned by the Palestinian Authority, Norway, Egypt, and other countries.
Israeli Communications Minister issues order to extend closure of Al Jazeera channel for additional 45 days
Communications Minister Dr. Shlomo Karhi signed the order to extend the closure beyond the initial 35-day period, preventing the Qatari channel from broadcasting in Arabic and English in Israel, and blocking access to the website.
The order was based on the unanimous decision of the government after receiving updated opinions from security sources that Al-Jazeera operations and broadcasts present an unequivocal threat to the security of the state.
🚨Possible drone infiltration triggers sirens in northern Israel
Reports of impacts in Kfar Szold and Snir, two kibbutz communities in northern Israel, following heavy rocket fire from Lebanon
Palestinians say they will boycott aid that is brought in via humanitarian pier
Israel and the U.S. have vehemently denied reports that the off-shore pier was used as part of the Israeli hostage rescue mission on Saturday. The pier resumed operations on Saturday after being blown apart by strong winds on May 25, requiring it to be built.
Rough sea conditions are preventing the transfer of aid on Sunday.
Around 40 rockets fired from Lebanon according to Lebanese media
🚨Sirens blare again in Upper Galilee region amid rocket barrages from Lebanon
IDF continues to eliminate terrorists, infrastructure in Gaza
🚨Sirens warn of incoming rockets in northern Israeli communities
Reports in Lebanon of Israeli airstrikes in A-Naqoura and in south of country, Hezbollah says one of its fighters killed
Hamas vows to never disarm amid ceasefire calls
Andrey Kozlov's parents, who traveled from St. Petersburg, Russia, arrive at Sheba Medical Center and are reunited with their son who was rescued by Israeli forces on Saturday
IDF says Hezbollah targets struck overnight in Lebanon
Family confirms Almog Meir-Jan's father passed away hours before his rescue
The family requested the funeral be closed.
Israeli security cabinet to convene Sunday evening
IDF releases photos from rescue operation
Palestinian Authority President calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting over 'massacre'
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said he is calling for an emergency UN Security Council meeting over the alleged "massacre" in Nuseirat, central Gaza. According to Palestinian reports, although these rely on the Hamas-run Gazan health ministry, over 200 were killed and hundreds more were wounded during the IDF rescue mission in the densely-populated area.
Wife of Chief Inspector Arnon Zamoura says 'before he was a hero he was a sweet and charming man'
Kamala Harris heckled in Michigan while praising Israeli operation, lamenting death of civilians
"We have been working every day to bring an end to this conflict in a way that ensures Israel is secure, brings home all hostages, ends ongoing suffering for Palestinian people and ensures that Palestinians can enjoy their right to self determination, dignity and freedom," said Vice President Kamala Harris, responding to a heckler who interrupted a speech made at a Michigan Democratic Party dinner.
"As President Biden said last week, it is time for this war to end," she added.
"I value and respect your voice, but I'm speaking right now."
She said earlier that the issue of hostages "weighs heavily on all of our hearts." "Thankfully four of those hostages were reunited with their families tonight. And we mourn all of the innocent lives that have been lost in Gaza, including those tragically killed today."
Israel Police say dozens were arrested overnight in protests
Thousands of Israelis gathered on Saturday night to demand that Israel secure a deal to release the 120 Israeli hostages still held in Gaza. Police stressed that protesting is a protected right, yet condemned the scores that disturbed the peace, blocked roads, and descended into rioting. The police said 33 were arrested in Tel Aviv overnight, four in Jerusalem, and two in Caesarea.
Parents of rescued hostage Andrey Kozlov travel from St. Petersburg, Russia and will be reunited with their son Sunday morning
Tal Schwarzman, consul at the Consulate General of Israel in St. Petersburg, mobilized the diplomatic mission to help the parents arrive in Israel as quickly as possible, and accompanied the parents to the airport for their departure.