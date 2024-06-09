The U.S. and other countries commended the brave operation that rescued four hostages, Almog Meir Jan, Shlomi Ziv, Noa Argamani, and Andrey Kozlov. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed that only Hamas stands in the way of a ceasefire.

The body of Arnon Zamora, who was killed in action while fighting to free the hostages, is set to be laid to rest later today.

U.S. officials also said that, contrary to claims made in the media, the American humanitarian aid pier in the central Gaza Strip was not used in the Israeli operation on Saturday to rescue four hostages. Nevertheless, Palestinians say they will boycott any aid that comes into Gaza via the pier. The operation, during which hundreds of Palestinians were allegedly killed or wounded, was condemned by the Palestinian Authority, Norway, Egypt, and other countries.

