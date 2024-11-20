Jordan's helicopters carry aid to Gaza crossing in 1st delivery of its kind

Eight Jordanian helicopters delivered humanitarian aid for residents of the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday.

The aid comprised of 720 packages, a total of 7,200 kilograms (15,873 pounds), including hygiene and sanitation products, food, baby formula, medical equipment, and 30 types of medications.

The operation was facilitated by the IDF, the Defense Ministry, and the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

Shimon Freedman, the international spokesperson for COGAT, hailed the delivery, which arrived at the Kisufim Crossing, as "the first of its kind," and said more such aerial deliveries will arrive in the future.