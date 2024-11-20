Jordan's helicopters carry aid to Gaza crossing in 1st delivery of its kind

The delivery comprised of 720 packages, a total of 7,200 kilograms (15,873 pounds), including hygiene and sanitation products, food, baby formula, medical equipment, and 30 types of medications

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
 ■ 
Jordanian helicopters making their way over the border with Israel to deliver humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip
Jordanian helicopters making their way over the border with Israel to deliver humanitarian aid for the Gaza StripIDF spokesperson's unit

Eight Jordanian helicopters delivered humanitarian aid for residents of the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday.

The aid comprised of 720 packages, a total of 7,200 kilograms (15,873 pounds), including hygiene and sanitation products, food, baby formula, medical equipment, and 30 types of medications.

The operation was facilitated by the IDF, the Defense Ministry, and the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

Video poster
8 Jordanian helicopters deliver aid for Gazans

Shimon Freedman, the international spokesperson for COGAT, hailed the delivery, which arrived at the Kisufim Crossing, as "the first of its kind," and said more such aerial deliveries will arrive in the future.

This article received 0 comments

Comments