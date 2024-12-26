Katz vows Hamas to be eliminated from Gaza, IDF to retain security control

Defense Minister Israel Katz visited the Philadelphi Corridor on Wednesday, reaffirming Israel's determination to maintain security control of the Gaza Strip. Accompanied by the Southern Command chief, Major General Yaron Finkelman, and other commanders, he received an operational and intelligence briefing on the IDF's activities in the region.

"The security control of Gaza will remain in the hands of the IDF, which can act as it sees fit to eliminate threats, prevent tunnel digging, dismantle terrorist infrastructures, and prevent the organization of terrorists seeking to harm the State of Israel or its soldiers," said Katz.

He emphasized that lessons from the past had been learned in the current war, which represented a shift from the containment policy of decades.

"We will ensure that what we saw in terms of infiltration tunnels and threats, and that this heroic war eliminated, will not happen again," Katz said. "Like in Lebanon, Syria, and the east, we will ensure that no threat will weigh on Israeli localities, citizens, and soldiers again." The minister also announced the creation of "buffer zones and dominant positions" to ensure Israel's security, while pursuing the two war objectives: "to free all hostages and defeat Hamas."

"There will be no political or military Hamas here anymore - a new reality will emerge from the battles that continue day after day," he added, praising the determination of the soldiers, including the reservists, who told him: "Go on, let us go to the end, ensure security and bring back the hostages."