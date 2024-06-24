Kerem Shalom crossing opens for Gazans seeking medical aid - report

Reports from Palestinian sources indicate that the Kerem Shalom crossing will open for Palestinians from Gaza, marking the first access since the conflict's onset.

This decision, requiring stringent security checks and coordination with Civil Administration officials, primarily aims to facilitate medical treatment abroad for Gaza patients, in collaboration with Egyptian authorities.

Sources within the IDF's Southern Command have confirmed this move, portraying it as an initial step towards enabling essential travel. Additionally, individuals with specific humanitarian needs and special permits will be permitted to exit Gaza through Kerem Shalom.

The IDF's recent operations, including the deployment of Division 162 to oversee Rafah crossing and secure the volatile Philadelphi axis known for smuggling tunnels, precede this decision. Previously, reports surfaced of illicit crossings into Sinai facilitated by smugglers.

Military officials emphasize that while security protocols remain stringent, there is a proactive stance within the security apparatus to facilitate Palestinian departures under rigorous scrutiny.