Khamenei calls Israel 'malignant cancer' guilty of 'shameless crimes'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei called Israel a "malignant cancer" on Saturday, following a string of Israeli attacks last week against Tehran’s Lebanese proxy Hezbollah.

Israel committed "shameless crimes," he said, referring to the alleged Israeli attack that detonated communication devices in Lebanon and Syria. The Iranian ambassador to Lebanon suffered injuries and was evacuated for treatment back in Iran.

On Friday, Israel also attacked Hezbollah’s top military echelon, killing several commanders.

This comes after numerous Hezbollah rocket and drone attacks against northern Israel, which expanded deeper into Israel over the weekend.

"Unable to harm the real fighters in Palestine, they vent their malicious anger on young children, hospital patients and schools filled with children," he asserted, calling on Islamic countries to "completely cut off their economic relations" with Israel and to "weaken political ties."