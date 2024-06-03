Kibbutz Nirim and Kibbutz Nir Oz has announced the deaths of Israelis hostages Nadav Popplewell, Yoram Metzger and Amiram Cooper, who were held in captivity by the Hamas terrorist group in Gaza.

Nadav, a dual British-Israeli citizen, was the son of Hana Perry, who recently returned from captivity, and the brother of Roy Popplewell, who was brutally murdered on October 7.

The Kibbutzim expressed their condolences and shared in the profound sadness, emphasizing the tragic toll that terrorism and violence have taken on their lives.

The communities, known for its close-knit and supportive community, stands united in mourning and solidarity.