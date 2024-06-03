Lapid presses Netanyahu to accept ceasefire deal, offers 'political safety net'

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid called on Monday for Israel to accept a ceasefire deal cited by US President Joe Biden, adding pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Now the Israeli government should also agree to Netanyahu's proposal," Lapid said, "and send a delegation to Cairo today to finalize the final details and bring home the imprisoned men, young women, elderly, male soldiers, and female soldiers in the tunnels."

Biden pushed for a staged ceasefire deal he said was offered by Israel last Friday, although Israeli officials have stated that he described it incorrectly as allowing a path for a longterm cessation of hostilities.

After far-right ministers threatened to topple the government if Israel agrees to Biden's ceasefire, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Netanyahu met with Ben Gvir to assuage his misgivings.

Netanyahu said many details of the deal are not finalized, such as the final number of hostages to be released in the first stage, and vowed that Israel will not stop fighting until achieving all its objectives – "total victory."

Amid the threat of the Netanyahu government falling, Lapid noted that he is offering "to give Netanyahu a political safety net to carry out the deal. Our abductees must be returned."

He slammed Smotrich and Ben Gvir for preventing the Israeli hostages from returning home.

"Their time is up," he said. "Our time is up. There will be time to eliminate [Yahya] Sinwar and [Mohammed] Deif," referring to Hamas leaders in Gaza. "There will be time to eliminate Hamas, there is no time for the kidnapped."