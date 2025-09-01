Leaked IDF report finds 'every possible mistake' made in Gaza offensive

Recommended -

According to a report aired by Israel's Channel 12, a confidential paper circulated within the Israel Defense Forces bluntly asserts that Operation Gideon’s Chariots, launched in May, fell short on both of its declared objectives: toppling Hamas and securing the release of hostages.

The review, compiled by the IDF Ground Forces’ Operational Information Center, has already reached several brigades in recent days.

The leaked document paints a picture of systemic missteps, stating that the army “made every possible mistake” in prosecuting the campaign. It accuses commanders of straying from Israel’s own doctrines by allowing humanitarian aid to flow in ways that strengthened Hamas, stretching out the operation instead of applying time pressure, and burning through manpower and equipment with little strategic payoff.

Criticism also extended to international diplomacy, with the report warning that mismanaged aid distribution allowed Hamas to frame Israel as deliberately starving Gaza, eroding global support. It further faulted the IDF for repeatedly maneuvering in the same areas at a slow pace, prioritizing the avoidance of casualties over decisive victory, and failing to prepare adequately for urban guerrilla warfare.

Despite the bleak tone, the report noted that sustained pressure did appear to lower Hamas’s demands in hostage negotiations. The group has recently signaled willingness to consider a phased release under international mediation, a framework the Israeli government has so far rejected in favor of an all-or-nothing deal requiring Hamas’s disarmament and Gaza’s transfer to non-Hamas authorities.

The IDF officially dismissed the leaked findings, stressing that the operation achieved its goals and that the overall war effort continues. The military also said the paper was circulated without authorization and that the leak is under investigation.

Chief of Staff Warns of “Military Government”

At a tense cabinet session, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir reportedly warned ministers that the planned push to seize Gaza City would almost inevitably saddle Israel with governing the enclave directly.

“You are heading to a military government,” Zamir told ministers, according to Ynet. “Your plan is leading us there. Understand the implications.” He added that extending operations into central Gaza’s refugee camps would only deepen that outcome, as no alternative authority would be available to manage the civilian population.

His warning drew pushback. Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs insisted that the government has already ruled out military administration. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir countered by suggesting Israel encourage “voluntary emigration” from Gaza instead. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded to Zamir’s warning by stating, “We made a decision.”

The cabinet also sparred over hostage negotiations. Ben Gvir pressed for a symbolic vote to demonstrate opposition to a partial deal, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shut it down, insisting there was no viable proposal on the table. Israel maintains it will only consider a comprehensive agreement requiring Hamas to disarm and release all captives simultaneously.