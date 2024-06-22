Lebanon 'cannot become another Gaza' says UN Chief | LIVE UPDATES

Israel - Hamas War day 260: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday registered his concern with escalating tensions between Israel and the Lebanon-based jihadists of Hezbollah.

"One rash move - one miscalculation - could trigger a catastrophe that goes far beyond the border, and frankly, beyond imagination," he told reporters. "Let's be clear: The people of the region and the people of the world cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza."

