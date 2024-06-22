Lebanon 'cannot become another Gaza' says UN Chief | LIVE UPDATES
Drone strike hits weapons convoy crossing from Iraq to Syria, reports in Arabic media alleged Israel was behind the attack
Israel - Hamas War day 260: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday registered his concern with escalating tensions between Israel and the Lebanon-based jihadists of Hezbollah.
"One rash move - one miscalculation - could trigger a catastrophe that goes far beyond the border, and frankly, beyond imagination," he told reporters. "Let's be clear: The people of the region and the people of the world cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza."
Explosions near ship reported east of Yemeni port of Aden
Canada prepares for mass evacuation of citizens from Lebanon - report
Foreign Minister Joly informed Katz that Ottawa has already dispatched military forces to the region in preparation for the evacuation
Israeli FM: "Israel cannot allow the Hezbollah terror organization to continue attacking its territory and citizens"
